BREAKING: Panthers Hiring Frank Reich As New Head Coach

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Panthers are hiring former Colts HC Frank Reich as their new head coach.

The team quickly confirmed the news in an official announcement.

#Panthers agree to terms with Frank Reich to become new head coach pic.twitter.com/spUljJKdBz — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 26, 2023

Reich’s experience and background on offense were compelling traits for Panthers owner Dave Tepper, as the team’s search was heavy on candidates with a background on offense.

In an interesting note, Reich actually was the first quarterback in Panthers history, starting their inaugural 1995 season and throwing the first touchdown pass in team history. He has had a home in Charlotte for some time as well.

Reich gets the job ahead of interim HC Steve Wilks, who finished with an impressive 6-6 record after taking over and was also a finalist.

Reich, 60, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 1985. He played 14 years in the NFL for the Bills, Panthers, Jets, and Lions.

Reich began his coaching career with the Colts as an offensive coaching staff assistant back in 2008. He worked his way up to WRs coach before taking jobs with the Cardinals and Chargers.

The Eagles hired him as their offensive coordinator in 2016 under Doug Pederson. He left in 2018 to take the head coaching job with the Colts. Indianapolis fired him earlier this season.

In five seasons in Indianapolis, Reich finished with a record of 40-33-1 (54.7 percent) with two playoff appearances and a 1-2 postseason record.