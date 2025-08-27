BREAKING: Panthers Trading WR Adam Thielen To Vikings

According to Adam Schefter, the Panthers and Vikings have finally worked out a trade to send veteran WR Adam Thielen back to where he started his career in Minnesota.

The details, per Schefter:

Panthers get:

2026 5th

2027 4th

Vikings get:

Thielen

Conditional 2026 7th

2027 5th

The two sides had been haggling over compensation for a while, with Minnesota looking to fortify an injury-riddled receiving group while the Panthers wanted to make sure they got good value for Thielen.

This deal also looks like it will include an adjusted contract for Thielen, according to Dianna Russini.

Thielen, 35, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato back in 2013. He spent his rookie season on the Vikings’ practice squad before returning to the team on a future/reserve contract the following year.

Minnesota brought Thielen back for the 2015 season on a one-year exclusive rights deal before signing him to a four-year, $19.240 million contract that included $11 million guaranteed in 2017.

Thielen was set to make base salaries of $5.85 million and $5.35 million before agreeing to a four-year extension in 2019 worth as much as $73 million. The Vikings opted to release back in 2023.

From there, Thielen signed a three-year, $25 million contract with Carolina.

In 2024, Thielen appeared in 10 games for the Panthers and caught 48 passes for 615 yards receiving and five touchdowns.