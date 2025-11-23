BREAKING: Raiders Fire OC Chip Kelly

Update:

The Raiders officially confirmed that OC Chip Kelly is, in fact, out in Las Vegas.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Raiders have fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly following the team’s loss to the Browns on Sunday.

The Raiders fired special teams coordinator Tom McMahon a few weeks ago.

Kelly’s offense never got any traction this season after the team traded for QB Geno Smith, used a first-round pick on RB Ashton Jeanty and had Brock Bowers returning from injury.

Las Vegas was aggressive in hiring Kelly this offseason to run their offense, evidence from the fact that they made him the highest paid offensive coordinator in the league at a reported $6 million per year. In the end, he lasted just 11 games.

Considering how bad the season has gone for the Raiders and the fact that they’ve already fired two coordinators, there is at least some question about Pete Carroll’s job status heading into 2026.

Kelly, 61, was hired by the Eagles back in 2013 as their head coach following an outstanding four-year run at Oregon. He lasted just under three years in Philadelphia before he was fired during the 2015 season.

The 49ers hired him as their head coach soon after but he spent just one season in San Francisco before he was fired. He returned to the college ranks as the head coach at UCLA.

During his NFL coaching career, Kelly produced a record of 28-35 (44.4 percent) as an NFL head coach for Philadelphia and San Francisco including one playoff appearance while he was with the Eagles.

As a college coach, Kelly amassed a 46-7 record in four years at Oregon with an appearance in the BCS championship and a 35-34 record in six years at UCLA.

Kelly left UCLA to become the offensive coordinator at Ohio State, where he won the National Championship. The Raiders hired Kelly this past February as their offensive coordinator.