BREAKING: Raiders & RB Josh Jacobs Agree To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $12M

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that the Raiders have agreed to a one-year deal with RB Josh Jacobs worth up to $12 million, which he will sign on Sunday.

I’m back 😈😏 — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) August 26, 2023

Pelissero adds that the deal has a base value of $11.8 million and will replace the unsigned franchise tag. Jacobs must earn another $200,000 in incentives to reach the $12 million max on the deal.

Jacobs, 25, was selected with the No. 24 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $11,933,394 rookie contract that included a $6,698,832 signing bonus.

Las Vegas declined Jacobs’ fifth-year options ahead of the 2022 season, which set him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. The team then used the franchise tag on Jacobs worth $10.09 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season this offseason.

Jacobs will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024. The Dolphins were recently inquiring about a trade for Jacobs but it appears he will remain in Las Vegas for the time being.

In 2022, Jacobs appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and rushed for 1,653 yards on 340 carries (4.9 YPC) to go along with 53 receptions for 400 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.

