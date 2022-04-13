BREAKING: Raiders Sign Derek Carr To Three-Year, $121.5M Extension

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders and QB Derek Carr have come to terms on a three-year extension with a value of $121.5 million.

Mike Garafolo adds the deal will pay Carr $100 million over the next three years and also includes a no-trade clause.

Carr was entering the final year of his deal in 2022 but this ties him to Las Vegas for the foreseeable future.

Carr, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Carr appeared in 17 games for the Raiders and completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 4,804 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 108 yards.