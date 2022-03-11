Raiders Signing DE Maxx Crosby To Four-Year, $98.98M Extension

Tom Pelissero reports that the Raiders are signing DE Maxx Crosby to a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.
The Raiders confirmed the news:
This condor belongs in Vegas 🦅
We have signed @CrosbyMaxx to a multi-year contract extension » https://t.co/VAifJw4Cs0 pic.twitter.com/8kRjdECNZe
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 11, 2022
Last week, the Raiders were reportedly working with Crosby on a contract extension that could see him become one of the highest-paid defensive players in the league.
Crosby, 24, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He is entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus.
Crosby was set to make a base salary of $850,000 for the final year of his current deal.
In 2021, Crosby appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and recorded 56 tackles, eight sacks, and seven passes defended.
