BREAKING: Raiders Waiving S Johnathan Abram

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Raiders are waiving former first-round S Johnathan Abram on Tuesday.

The Raiders shopped Abram ahead of the trade deadline this year. However, no deals surfaced for the safety and it looks like the Raiders preferred to move in a new direction at this point.

Abram, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Raiders out of Mississippi State back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $11,495,198 rookie contract including a $6,380,144 signing bonus.

The Raiders opted to decline his fifth-year option for the 2023 season this past April. He will be an unrestricted free agent next year.

In 2022, Abram has appeared in eight games for the Raiders and recorded 48 tackles, no interceptions and a pass defense.