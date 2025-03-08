Ravens Re-Sign LT Ronnie Stanley

The Baltimore Ravens announced Saturday that they’ve re-signed LT Ronnie Stanley to a new contract.

According to Dianna Russini, Stanley receives a three-year, $60 million contract with $44 million guaranteed at signing.

The Guru is back!! We have agreed to terms with @megatronnie on a new contract!!!! pic.twitter.com/232OKzcMlI — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 8, 2025

Reports mentioned that the Chiefs and Patriots could be preparing to make a run at Stanley had he reached the open market next week. However, it looks like the Ravens were able to step up and get an agreement in place to prevent him from meeting with prospective teams.

Stanley, 30, was a first-round pick by the Ravens out of Notre Dame in 2016. He signed a four-year deal worth $20.84 million and was playing out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option included in his contract when he agreed to a five-year, $98.75 million extension that includes $70,866,000 in total guarantees.

Stanley agreed to a $7.5 million pay cut in 2024 in exchange for shortening his contract, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Stanley appeared in and started all 17 games for the Ravens at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 37 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2025 Free Agents list.