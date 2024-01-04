BREAKING: Ravens Signing RB Dalvin Cook

Adam Schefter reports that the Ravens are signing veteran RB Dalvin Cook to a contract on Thursday.

Cook just cleared waivers and there had been reports linking him to the Baltimore.

It’s possible Cooks starts out on the Ravens’ practice squad before being added to the active roster.

The Cowboys were another team mentioned as an option for Cook, but the Ravens should be a pretty good landing spot for him.

Cook, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.35 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.13 million for the 2020 season when the Vikings signed him to a five-year, $63 million extension through 2025.

Cook was due base salaries of $10.4 million and $11.9 million over the next two seasons when the Vikings released him this past summer. He caught on with the Jets on a one-year deal worth $7 million but was recently waived.

In 2023, Cook appeared in 15 games for the Jets and rushed 67 times for 214 yards (3.2 YPC) and no touchdowns, adding 15 receptions on 20 targets for 78 yards.