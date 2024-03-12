Ravens Signing RB Derrick Henry To Two-Year, $16M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Ravens are signing RB Derrick Henry to a two-year contract worth $16 million.

The contract can be worth $20 million and includes $9 million fully guaranteed.

Henry has already confirmed the news:

Flock Nation I swea it’s up ! 💪🏾 — Derrick Henry  (@KingHenry_2) March 12, 2024

The Ravens had been linked to Henry for some time now and it looks like the two sides were able to hammer out a reasonable deal.

Henry, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2016 out of Alabama. He finished the final year of his four-year, $5.407 million rookie contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when the Titans franchised him.

In July 2020, Henry signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Titans that included $25.5 million in guaranteed money.

He just finished the final year of that deal and made a base salary of $10.5 million before hitting the free agent market in 2024.

In 2023, Henry appeared in 17 games for the Titans and rushed for 1,167 yards on 280 carries (4.2 YPC) and 12 touchdowns to go along with 28 receptions for 215 yards receiving.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2024 Free Agents list.