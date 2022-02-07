Saints Hiring Dennis Allen As Head Coach

Adam Schefter reports that the Saints have informed their defensive coordinator Dennis Allen that they are hiring him as their next head coach.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Saints’ search this offseason:

Saints DC Dennis Allen

Lions DC Aaron Glenn

Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores

Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson

Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich

Saints STs Coordinator Darren Rizzi

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

Indications had been that Allen was the name to beat in New Orleans for some time now, as this allows them to keep the bulk of their coaching staff in place after Sean Payton decided to step away from coaching.

Allen, 49, began his coaching career at Texans A&M as a graduate assistant back in 1996. He took his first NFL coaching position with the Falcons as their defensive quality control coordinator in 2002 before working for the Saints and Broncos.

The Raiders hired Allen as their head coach in 2012 and he spent three years in the position before he was fired. Allen returned to the Saints in 2015 and was promoted to defensive coordinator later that season.

As the Raiders’ head coach, Allen posted a record of 8-28 (22.2 percent) over the course of three seasons.

In 2021, the Saints’ defense ranked No. 28 in fewest yards allowed, No. 19 in fewest points allowed, No. 15 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 32 in fewest passing yards allowed.