BREAKING: Seahawks Expected To Hire Ravens DC Mike Macdonald

According to Adam Schefter, the Seahawks and Ravens DC Mike Macdonald are expected to reach an agreement to hire him as Seattle’s next head coach.

Macdonald was going back to Seattle for a second interview after meeting with them yesterday, but that appears to be more of a formality.

He was one of the more impressive coaching candidates in what was a loaded cycle this year, leading Baltimore’s defense to a top ranking.

At 36, Macdonald will also be the NFL’s youngest head coach.

Macdonald, 35, began his college coaching career in 2010 as a graduate assistant at the University of Georgia and was promoted to defensive quality control coach from 2011-2013.

The Ravens hired him in 2014 as an intern and he worked his way to become a defensive assistant from 2015-2016, defensive backs coach in 2017, and linebackers coach from 2018-2020.

The University of Michigan hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2021, but he returned to Baltimore in 2022.

In 2023, the Ravens’ defense ranked No. 1 in scoring, No. 6 in yards, No. 6 against the pass, and No. 14 against the run.