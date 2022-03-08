BREAKING: Seahawks Trading Russell Wilson To Broncos

According to Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are trading QB Russell Wilson to the Broncos.

Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN. Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. pic.twitter.com/oRFDV8Ehyx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

Tom Pelissero says the deal is massive and includes multiple first-round draft picks, other picks and other players.

Schefter adds the Broncos opened talks with the Seahawks on Wilson two weeks ago.

Just last week at the Combine, Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said the team had “no intention” of trading Wilson, despite interest from teams like the Commanders.

That obviously has changed.

There has been plenty of speculation about Wilson in the past year, and reports from earlier this offseason indicated the veteran wanted to explore his options after the team’s first losing season since he was drafted.

Still, things had appeared to have calmed down, as Wilson was being quiet and the Seahawks were publicly and privately downplaying the possibility of a trade.

Wilson, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson stands to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal.

In 2021, Wilson has appeared in 13 games for the Seahawks and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,875 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 178 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the trade as the news is available.