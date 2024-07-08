BREAKING: Steelers CB Cameron Sutton Suspended Eight Games

Tom Pelissero reports that Steelers CB Cameron Sutton has been suspended for the first eight games of the upcoming season for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy stemming from an incident back in March.

Pelissero adds that Sutton will be eligible for reinstatement on October 29 following the Steelers’ Week 8 game against the New York Giants.

Sutton started his career in Pittsburgh and played there for six years before leaving in free agency for a deal with the Lions last year.

However, Detroit cut him this offseason after he was charged by Tampa police with domestic violence by strangulation. Sutton had a warrant out for his arrest for multiple weeks before ultimately turning himself in.

He later reached a legal resolution in the case and is now receiving discipline from the NFL as well.

Sutton, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $3,126,128 which included a signing bonus of $736,128.

The Steelers re-signed Sutton to a two-year, $9 million contract in 2021. He signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Lions last offseason and was entering the second year of his contract when Detroit cut him with a post-June 1 designation due to a domestic violence charge.

In 2023, Sutton appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 65 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble, and six pass defenses.

