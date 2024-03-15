BREAKING: Steelers Trading QB Kenny Pickett To Eagles

Josina Anderson reports the Eagles are working on a trade to acquire Steelers QB Kenny Pickett.

Adam Schefter confirmed Pittsburgh is trading Pickett to Philadelphia, with a swap of picks in the upcoming draft being a part of the deal.

The Steelers get pick No. 98 and two 2025 seventh-round picks, while the Eagles get Pickett and No. 120 in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Now that Pittsburgh has signed Russell Wilson, they are officially turning the page on their former first-round pick after three years.

Gerry Dulac reports Pickett “poorly” handled the arrival of Wilson, giving them added reason to part ways with him. Dulac notes Pickett also refused to dress as the Steelers’ third quarterback in Week 17 last season.

With Rudolph being a free agent, the Steelers will now need to add depth behind Wilson as we approach the NFL Draft.

Pickett, 25, was the 2021 ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. The Steelers used the No. 20 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Pickett signed a four-year, $14,067,904 contract that includes a $7,411,203 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2023, Pickett appeared in 12 games for the Steelers and completed 62 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions.