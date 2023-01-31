BREAKING: Texans Hiring DeMeco Ryans As Head Coach

Brooks Kubena reports that the Houston Texans are hiring 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans as their next head coach.

Adam Schefter reports that Ryans and the Texans have reached an agreement on a six-year deal.

Ryans, 38, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2006. He spent six years in Houston before he was traded to the Eagles in 2012.

Ryans was in the final year of his two-year, $7.5 million contract when he was released by Philadelphia. He sat out the 2016 season before taking a defensive quality control coaching job with the 49ers.

San Francisco promoted Ryans to inside linebackers coach a year later. In January 2021, Ryans was promoted to defensive coordinator by the 49ers.

In 2022, the 49ers’ defense ranks No. 2 in fewest yards allowed, No. 1 in fewest points allowed, No. 2 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 19 in fewest passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on Ryans and the Texans as the news is available.