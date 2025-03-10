BREAKING: Texans Trading LT Laremy Tunsil To Commanders

According to Adam Schefter, the Texans are trading LT Laremy Tunsil to the Commanders for a package of picks.

Dianna Russini says Washington will send 2026 second and fourth-round picks and 2025 third and seventh-round picks to Houston in exchange for Tunsil and a 2025 fourth.

The move gives Washington a bona fide franchise left tackle to protect star QB Jayden Daniels.

Meanwhile, for the Texans this opens up major questions for an offensive line that was already a glaring weakness and area of concern this offseason.

Tunsil, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $12,457,650 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $2,148,771 for the 2019 season when the Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option.

The Dolphins traded Tunsil to the Texans in 2019 and he later agreed to a three-year, $66 million contract with Houston that included $50 million guaranteed. He re-signed to a three-year, $75 million extension in March of 2022.

Tunsil was due base salaries of $20.95 million in each of the final two years of his deal.

In 2024, Tunsil appeared in all 17 games for the Texans at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 19 offensive tackle out of 77 qualifying players.