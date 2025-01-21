BREAKING: Vikings Agree To Extension With HC Kevin O’Connell

According to Jay Glazer, the Vikings and HC Kevin O’Connell have agreed to terms on a contract extension.

The team confirmed the news shortly afterward in an announcement.

OUR GUY‼️ We’ve agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension with Head Coach Kevin O’Connell. : https://t.co/IpmSNnpXlP pic.twitter.com/U4SPsKAmws — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 21, 2025

O’Connell was set to enter the final year of his deal in 2025 but now will be locked up for years to come, presumably with a significant raise.

There was some trade speculation a few weeks ago about O’Connell because of his contract status. Glazer specifically reported there were multiple NFL teams that would try to make a run at trading for O’Connell.

However, every single indication since then has been that Minnesota has no intention of letting one of the league’s brightest young coaches out of the door, and O’Connell has maintained he’d like to stay as well. Now it’s official.

O’Connell, 39, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2008. After five years in the NFL, O’Connell was hired by the Browns as their quarterbacks’ coach in 2015.

O’Connell spent one year with the 49ers before Washington hired him as their quarterbacks’ coach in 2017. He was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2019 and joined the Rams as offensive coordinator in 2020.

The Vikings hired away O’Connell as their head coach in 2022.

In three years with the Vikings, O’Connell has a record of 34-17 with two playoff appearances and an 0-2 playoff record.