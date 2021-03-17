Vikings Signing CB Patrick Peterson To One-Year, $10M Deal

The Vikings are signing veteran CB Patrick Peterson to a one-year contract worth $10 million on Wednesday, according to Adam Schefter.

The Vikings could really use an impact cornerback like Peterson to add to their young secondary.

Peterson, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2011. He just finished the final year of his seven-year, $83.02 million that included $48 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

Peterson made a base salary of $12.5 million in 2020. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Peterson appeared in all 16 games for the Cardinals and recorded 61 tackles, three interceptions, and eight passes defended. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 83 cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.