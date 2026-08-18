Breece Hall Out A Few Weeks With Groin Injury, Will Be Ready For Week 1

Per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, Jets HC Aaron Glenn said RB Breece Hall will miss two to three weeks with a groin injury suffered in practice on Monday, but he will be ready for the regular-season opener.

Hall, 25, was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time Big 12 player of the year during his time at Iowa State. The Jets used the No. 36 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $9,014,774 contract that included a $3,736,199 signing bonus. Hall finished the final year of that deal in 2025 and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $43.5 million extension after being franchise tagged.

In 2025, Hall appeared in 16 games for the Jets and rushed for 1,065 yards on 243 carries (4.3 YPC) with four touchdowns to go along with 36 receptions on 48 targets for 350 yards receiving and another touchdown. He also threw a touchdown pass.