Jets Hosted Four Offensive Linemen For Workouts

Per the NFL Transactions wire, the New York Jets tried out four interior offensive linemen on Tuesday, including C Daniel Brunskill.

The full list includes:

Brunskill, 32, signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State back in 2017. He was waived at the start of the 2017 season and later signed to the Falcons’ practice squad.

Atlanta brought Brunskill back on a futures contract the following year, but he was once again signed to their practice squad after being among their final roster cuts. After a stint in the AAF, the 49ers signed Brunskill to a contract in 2019 and he returned on two consecutive one-year deals.

San Francisco re-signed Brunskill as a restricted free agent in 2022 on a deal worth $2.4 million. As an unrestricted free agent in 2023, he signed a two-year, $5.5 million deal with the Titans.

After playing out that deal, he caught on with the Dolphins in 2025. He was among the Commanders final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Brunskill appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins and made five starts.