Jets RB Breece Hall Week-To-Week With Quad Injury

According to Ian Rapoport, Jets RB Breece Hall is week-to-week after his quad injury in Week 3’s loss to the Lions.

Rapoport adds Hall avoided a more severe injury. For now, it seems like he will avoid injured reserve.

This is his second soft tissue injury after battling a groin injury back in training camp.

Hall, 25, was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time Big 12 player of the year during his time at Iowa State. The Jets used the No. 36 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $9,014,774 contract that included a $3,736,199 signing bonus. Hall finished the final year of that deal in 2025 and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $43.5 million extension after being franchise-tagged.

In 2026, Hall has appeared in three games and recorded 51 rush attempts for 163 yards (3.2 YPC) and one touchdown to go along with 10 catches on 10 targets for 102 yards.

We’ll have more on Hall as the news is available.