Brian Gutekunst Has ‘No Problem’ With Exercising Fifth-Year Option On DE Lukas Van Ness

Packers DE Lukas Van Ness is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2026, but the Packers have a decision to make on his fifth-year option for 2027 this offseason.

Per Over The Cap, Van Ness is scheduled to carry a cap number of $5,532,576, and his fifth-year option is projected to cost $15,381,000 for 2027. Over The Cap valued his 2025 season at $3,005,000 as he recorded just 1.5 sacks in only nine games.

Despite the production not matching up what they would like at that price point and draft pick, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said he would have no problem keeping Van Ness at that number because of their projections for him. He compared it to when the exercised DL Devonte Wyatt‘s fifth-year option last offseason.

“It’s about what we think he’s going to do in the future, not what he’s done in the past,” Gutekunst said, via SI.com’s Bill Huber. “So, that’s kind of how we look at things. We did that with Devonte (Wyatt) last year. If that’s the decision we decide to do, I won’t have a problem with that at all.”

“He was playing very well for us. It’s always tough to get back to that level when you have that pause in the season. No, we feel really good about him, where he’s headed, what he’s done for us so far and what he’ll do for us in the future.”

Van Ness, 24, was the 13th overall pick by the Packers out of Iowa in the 2023 draft. He signed a four-year, $17,388,096 contract that includes a $9,645,888 signing bonus and will carry a $5,532,576 cap figure for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Van Ness appeared in nine games for the Packers and recorded 19 total tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.