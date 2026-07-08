Broncos ‘Absolutely’ Want To Keep CB Ja’Quan McMillian Long Term

Broncos CB Ja’Quan McMillian signed his restricted free agent tender this offseason, putting him on a one-year, $5.767 million deal for the 2026 season.

Although Denver hasn’t locked up McMillian on a long-term extension past 2026, HC Sean Payton was clear about their desire to keep the former undrafted free agent around. He praised McMillian’s ball skills as the biggest reason they want him to be a long-term part of the franchise.

“Absolutely,” Payton said, via Zac Stevens. “The ball finds him. We keep talking about taking it away. We even forget Buffalo on the road, Monday night [in] ’23. The first series of the game, ball’s out, and he’s causing a fumble. He’s just around it all. That’s not just good fortune. That’s the skill set.”

McMillian, 25, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina in 2022. He was among Denver’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to the practice squad.

Denver eventually promoted him to the active roster in January 2023 and he’s been on the squad ever since. The Broncos re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent last offseason and they used a restricted free agent tender on him for the 2026 season.

In 2025, McMillian appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 56 tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, and scored one defensive touchdown.