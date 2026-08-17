AFC Notes: Klint Kubiak, Andy Reid, Broncos, Raiders, Chiefs

Broncos
- Broncos HC Sean Payton thinks it’s tough to say right now if LB Levelle Bailey will return this year after suffering a broken leg. (Chris Tomasson)
Chiefs
- Chiefs HC Andy Reid talked about OL Kahlil Benson and Jaylon Moore switching spots: “Benson held his own at the guard spot in the game… They need to be able to play both. It’s a good experience for them. It’s not one or the other.” (Charles Goldman)
- Reid spoke about G Trey Smith‘s hip injury: “Trey is doing [well]. He’s getting close. I’m not sure you’ll see him this week.” (Nate Taylor)
- Kansas City DE Emmanuel Ogbah felt a return to the Chiefs was inevitable: “I always knew I was going to come back, just didn’t know when. … I just knew there was something left for me in Kansas City. I’m glad I was able to make it work.” (Taylor)
Raiders
- Raiders HC Klint Kubiak on first team reps at quarterback: “Whether it’s Aidan O’Connell, Kirk or Fernando, I would say all 3 of those guys deserve first team reps. But we’ve got to go put a plan together on how we’re gonna split them up.” (Warren)
- Kubiak on when he’ll name a starting quarterback: “Kirk’s been getting the reps with the 1s. I think he’s had a solid training camp, and it’s his job to lose.” (Warren)
- Kubiak talked about his offensive creativity: “I think I’d rather be known for being fundamentally sound. That’s the things that we stress offensively. As you put more and more film on tape, you get more and more predictable so you’ve got to keep finding ways to evolve. But, as a coach, I’d rather be much more about the basics and being great at fundamentals. That’s what we harp on.” (Sam Warren)
- The Raiders are hiring Alabama assistant WR coach Torrey Gill as a quality control coach. (Matt Zenitz)
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