Broncos Activating WR Kendall Hinton & DL Jonathan Harris

Mike Klis reports that the Broncos plan to activate WR Kendall Hinton for the second week in a row and are also planning to activate DL Jonathan Harris.

Hinton, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Wake Forest back in 2020, later signing a three-year rookie contract with the Broncos.

He then gained recognition after he appeared for the Broncos as their emergency quarterback in 2020.

In 2021, Hinton played in 16 games for the Broncos at wide receiver and caught 15 passes for 175 yards (11.7 YPC) and no touchdowns.