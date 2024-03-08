Broncos Agree To Reworked One-Year Contract With WR Tim Patrick

Mike Klis reports the Broncos and WR Tim Patrick have agreed to a reworked one-year contract on Friday.

Patrick missed all of last season after suffering a torn Achilles in July and also missed the entire 2022 season due to a torn ACL.

Patrick, 30, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Utah back in 2017. He was waived by Baltimore a few months later and claimed off of waivers by the 49ers.

San Francisco waived Patrick coming out of the preseason and he caught on with the Broncos soon after. He returned to Denver on an exclusive rights contract before the Broncos used a second-round tender on him worth around $3.384 million for the 2021 season.

Patrick was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $34.5 million with the Broncos.

In 2021, Patrick appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and caught 53 passes on 85 targets for 734 yards receiving and five touchdowns.