Broncos Announce 16 Coaching Hires

The Denver Broncos announced 16 new additions to their coaching staff on Saturday under new HC Sean Payton.

The full list includes:

Joe Lombardi – Offensive Coordinator

Vance Joseph – Defensive Coordinator

Mike Westhoff – Assistant Head Coach

Ben Kotwica – Special Teams Coordinator.

John Morton – Pass Game Coordinator

Keary Colbert – Wide Receivers Coach

Declan Doyle – Tight Ends Coach

Zach Strief – Offensive Line Coach

Greg Manusky – Inside Linebackers Coach

Michael Wilhoite – Outside Linebackers Coach

Marcus Dixon – Defensive Line Coach

Christian Parker – Defensive Backs Coach.

Chris Banjo – Assistant Special Teams Coach

Dan Dalrymple – Head Strength and Conditioning Coach

Korey Jones – Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach

Paul Kelly – Assistant to the Head Coach

Lombardi, 51, began his coaching career at Dayton back in 1996 as their DL coach. From there, he worked for a number of schools before eventually taking his first NFL coaching job with the Falcons in 2006 as a defensive assistant.

The Saints would hire Lombardi a year later and he worked his way up to QBs coach before being hired as the Lions’ offensive coordinator for the 2014 season. He was replaced after two seasons and returned to the Saints as their QBs coach in 2016.

Lombardi was hired by the Chargers as their offensive coordinator in 2021. He was fired after two seasons.

In 2022, the Chargers ranked No. 9 in total offense, including No. 3 in passing yards per game and No. 30 in rushing yards per game, and No. 13 in points per game.

Joseph, 50, began his NFL coaching career with the 49ers as their assistant defensive backs coach back in 2005. He spent six years in San Francisco before joining the Texans as their DBs coach in 2011.

After three years in Houston and two more with the Bengals, Joseph was hired by the Dolphins as their defensive coordinator. The Broncos would hire him as their head coach a year later, but elected to move after two seasons.

The Cardinals hired Joseph as their defensive coordinator in 2019.

During his two years as Broncos head coach, Joseph led the team to a record of 11-21 (34.3 percent) and no playoff appearances.