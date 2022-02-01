Broncos Announce Team Will Be Officially Put Up For Sale

The Denver Broncos announced on Tuesday they have officially begun the process of selling the team.

The Pat Bowlen Trust announced today the beginning of a sale process for the Denver Broncos. Joe Ellis: “Whoever emerges as the new owner will certainly understand what the team means to our great fans and this community.” pic.twitter.com/ubfPc4TjID — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 1, 2022

This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as the team has been trending this way for some time. The children of deceased former owner Pat Bowlen have been squabbling over the inheritance plan and engaged in various legal battles for years.

The team is expected to set a record for sale price among American sports franchises. Panthers owner David Tepper bought his team for $2.3 billion in 2018 but league revenues are expected to increase dramatically under the new broadcast deals.

Many people expect the Broncos to be sold for somewhere around $4 billion.

As far as actual ownership candidates, there have been a few names rumored but little concrete reporting. What is known is former Broncos QB Peyton Manning remains interested in a minority stake in the team, and has had discussions with several of the groups looking to buy the team.

Manning might also be interested in a management position with the team.

We’ll have more on the Broncos as the news is available.