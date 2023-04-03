Broncos CB Faion Hicks Arrested Saturday

According to Mike Klis, Broncos CB Faion Hicks was arrested in Florida on Saturday.

Hicks posted bond and was released but the charges against him include a third-degree felony for a concealed firearm, per Klis.

Hicks was also cited for a traffic violation, with police claiming he “disobeyed a stop sign,” and for driving with an expired license.

Hicks, 24, was drafted by the Broncos with the No. 232 pick in the seventh round out of Wisconsin in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.716 million rookie contract that included a $101,680 signing bonus.

However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. He signed a futures deal with the Broncos for 2023.

In 2022, Hicks appeared in two games for the Broncos but did not record a statistic.