Broncos CB K’Waun Williams Out For Season, Will Undergo Another Foot Surgery

Mike Klis of 9 News reports that Broncos CB K’Waun Williams will undergo another surgery on his foot after his foot did not respond as hoped to the first procedure.

Klis mentions that Williams is scheduled to have surgery in North Carolina on Monday and is facing a three-month rehab, so this will officially end his 2023 season.

The Broncos placed Williams on injured reserve coming out of the preseason.

Williams, 31, wound up signing on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh back in 2014. He was in the final year of his three-year, $1.53 million contract when the Browns cut him loose during the preseason.

Williams was later claimed off of waivers by the Bears, but he failed a physical due to his ankle injury and was cut loose a day later. The 49ers signed him to a one-year, $765,000 contract in 2017, before signing him to a three-year extension at the start of the regular season.

San Francisco picked up Williams’ option in 2020 and brought him back on a one-year deal. The Broncos later signed him to a two-year, contract worth a maximum value of $7 million.

In 2022, Williams appeared in 14 games for the Broncos and recorded 44 tackles, one sack, an interception and seven pass defenses.