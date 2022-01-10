Broncos Claim CB Essang Bassey, Sign Six To Futures Deals

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Broncos claimed CB Essang Bassey off waivers from the Chargers.

Denver also signed six players to futures deals, including:

TE Shaun Beyer RB Damarea Crockett WR Travis Fulgham OT Drew Himmelman G Zack Johnson LB Barrington Wade

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Bassey, 23, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest following the 2020 NFL Draft. Bassey made the active roster coming out of camp his first two years but was waived in December and claimed by the Chargers.

For his career, Bassey has appeared in two games for the Broncos and Chargers and recorded one total tackle.