Broncos Coaches Reached Out To Drew Brees About Potential Return Last Year

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that former Saints QB Drew Brees mulled returning to the NFL last year and playing for the Broncos in the AFC title game after the team lose Bo Nix for the season with a fractured ankle.

Philip Rivers did as much last year and played quarterback for the Colts down the stretch.

Broncos OC Joe Lombardi and offensive assistant Pete Carmichael reportedly reached out to Brees about coming out of retirement. Brees reportedly wanted to work out and see how his body responded.

However, Schefter says Brees experienced discomfort in his wrist and shut down the idea.

Interestingly enough, Schefter mentions that neither Lombardi nor Carmichael told Broncos HC Sean Payton about their conversations with Brees. The two coaches reportedly wanted to see if Brees was willing to return before broaching the possibility with Payton.

Payton later heard about the conversations during the offseason.

Brees had said previously that he “had some conversations” about a potential return but he didn’t specify what the opportunity was.

Brees retired back in 2021 and was just inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Brees retired following the 2020 season before joining NBC, but New Orleans approached him, Josh McCown, and Philip Rivers following the injury to Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian out with COVID-19. However, Brees opted to stay retired.

In May of 2022, Brees left the door open to possibly returning to the NFL after leaving NBC Sports but nothing came from the situation. He later joined Purdue as an interim assistant coach in December 2022.

Brees, 47, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2001. After five years with the Chargers, Brees signed on with the Saints as a free agent in 2006.

Brees spent 12 seasons in New Orleans. He agreed to a new two-year, $50 million contract with the Saints in 2020.

For his career, Brees threw for 80,358 yards while completing 67.7 percent of his passes to go along with 571 touchdowns and 243 interceptions over the course of 20 seasons and 287 games. He was a 13-time Pro Bowl and a first-team All-Pro in 2006.