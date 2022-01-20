Broncos Complete Interview With Bengals OC Brian Callahan For HC Job

The Denver Broncos announced Thursday that they completed their interview with Bengals OC Brian Callahan for their head-coaching job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Broncos’ job:

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers QB coach Luke Getsy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bengals OC Brian Callahan (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy (Requested)

(Requested) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Requested)

(Requested) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson

Callahan, 37, began his coaching career as an assistant for the Broncos. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before departing to become the Lions QBs coach in 2016.

Callahan had a brief stint with the Raiders before being hired as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator in 2019.

In 2021, the Bengals’ offense ranked No. 13 in total yards, No. 7 in total points, No. 23 in rushing yards, and No. 7 in passing yards.

