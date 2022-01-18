Broncos Complete Interview With Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

The Denver Broncos announced Tuesday that they’ve completed their interview with Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their head-coaching job.

Here’s the updated search for the Broncos:

Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Requested)

(Requested) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers QB coach Luke Getsy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson

Bengals OC Brian Callahan (Requested)

Moore, 32, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State back in 2012. Detroit elected to move on from Moore at the start of the 2015 season and later signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Moore missed the entire 2016 season with a broken ankle but he later returned to Dallas. After being waived in 2017, the Cowboys added him to their practice squad for the remainder of the season.

From there, Moore made the decision to join the Cowboys as their QBs coach and end his playing career in 2018. Dallas later promoted him to offensive coordinator for the 2019 season and he retained the position last year, despite the coaching change.

In 2021, the Cowboys rank No. 1 in total offense, No. 2 in passing yards, No. 9 in rushing, and No. 1 in points per game.

We’ll have more on the Broncos’ coaching search as the news is available.