Broncos Complete Interview With Packers QBs Coach Luke Getsy

The Denver Broncos announced they interviewed Packers QB coach/Passing Game Coordinator Luke Getsy for their head coach position.

We've completed our interview with Packers QBs/Passing Game Coordinator Luke Getsy for our head coaching position. 📰 » https://t.co/ZHC509SH3S pic.twitter.com/Ms2AgRe9yn — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 15, 2022

The full list of Broncos interviews includes:

Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Requested)

(Requested) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers QB coach Luke Getsy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson

Bengals OC Brian Callahan (Requested)

Getsy, 37, began his coaching career at Akron back in 2007. He worked for a number of schools including West Virginia Wesleyan, Pittsburgh, Indiana and Western Michigan before being hired by the Packers as their offensive quality control coach in 2014.

Getsy worked his way up to WRs coach before departing for Mississippi State in 2018. He returned in 2019 as the QB coach.