Broncos Complete Second Interview With Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett

The Denver Broncos announced they completed a second head coach interview with Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett.

Our head-coaching search continued yesterday as we hosted Packers Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett at UCHealth Training Center for a second interview. 📰 » https://t.co/rFtoHjbJ46 pic.twitter.com/x2IQAIQCd3 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 25, 2022

Hackett joins Cowboys DC Dan Quinn as the other finalist who has completed a second interview so far. Denver is also expected to interview Rams OC Kevin O’Connell for a second time.

The Broncos’ full list of HC interviews include:

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Finalist)

(Finalist) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Finalist)

(Finalist) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers QB coach Luke Getsy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bengals OC Brian Callahan (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Finalist)

Hackett, 41, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2006 as an offensive quality control coach. After two years in Tampa Bay, the Bills hired him for the same position.

Hackett later became the QB/TEs coach at Syracuse and worked his way up to offensive coordinator a year later. After Doug Marrone was hired as the Bills’ head coach, Hackett returned to Buffalo as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Hackett followed Marrone to the Jaguars and served as their offensive coordinator for three seasons before being fired. He joined the Packers in 2019.

In 2021, the Packers’ offense ranks No. 10 in total yards, No. 10 in points scored, No. 18 in rushing yards, and No. 8 in passing yards.