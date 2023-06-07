Broncos Could Be Interested In Dalvin Cook If Released?

KUSA’s Mike Klis doesn’t rule out the Broncos pursuing Vikings RB Dalvin Cook if he’s released by Minnesota.

Klis points out Broncos GM George Paton was part of the front office that drafted and extended Cook. There’s also room in the Broncos’ backfield for a talent like Cook.

Klis writes he hasn’t heard definitively one way or the other that the Broncos will go after Cook. But Heavy.com’s Matt Lombardo cites a league source who says the Broncos are “definitely” one of the teams that will be interested in Cook if he’s cut.

“Denver is definitely interested. But, it’s not just the Broncos in the mix.”

Klis adds it’s highly unlikely the Broncos trade for Cook, as they’re not flush with draft picks and would not want to take on too much of his current contract.

He also notes Denver has been steadily trimming its running back group and are now at just four fully-healthy backs, perhaps signaling another addition is coming.

Cook is from South Florida and Armando Salguero recently reported the Dolphins or the Bills would be on top of his list for a new team in 2023. Miami reportedly has mutual interest in adding Cook as well.

The Vikings can release Cook with $9 million in cap savings and $5.1 million in dead money, per Over The Cap, with another $3.1 million in dead money deferred to 2024.

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said they’re still working through the situation.

“They’re still you know working through some things, and I’m sure we’ll come to a great resolution. And if that means Dalvin Cook is still playing running back for the Vikings, that’s something that will be a really good thing for me as the head coach and play caller.”

Minnesota also re-signed RB Alexander Mattison to a two-year, $7 million contract this offseason.

Cook, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.35 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.13 million for the 2020 season when the Vikings signed him to a five-year, $63 million extension through 2025.

Cook is due base salaries of $10.4 million and $11.9 million over the next two seasons.

In 2022, Cook started all 17 games for the Vikings and rushed 264 times for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns. He added 39 receptions on 56 targets for 295 yards and two more touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Cook as the news is available.