Broncos Cut DB Tanner McCalister

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos have cut DB Tanner McCalister.

The move makes room for CB Mario Goodrich, who is being signed after a season in the UFL.

McCalister, 24, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Broncos signed McCalister to a futures contract for the 2024 season and signed him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason. He bounced back and forth between the roster and practice squad before being re-signed to a futures deal for 2025.

In 2024, McCalister appeared in three games for the Broncos and recorded one tackle.