Broncos Cut K Brett Maher

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are releasing K Brett Maher on Tuesday as they trim their roster down to the 53-man limit.

This comes after Denver acquired K Wil Lutz from the Saints.

Maher, 32, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent of Nebraska back in 2013. He lasted just a few months in New York before he was waived and later signed by the Cowboys during the preseason.

From there, Maher spent three years in the CFL before a brief stint with the Browns during the 2017 offseason. He later signed on with the Cowboys in 2018.

Maher played for the Jets, Washington and Texans before joining the Cardinals late in 2020. Arizona brought him back on a futures contract but waived him. He was then on and off of the Saints’ roster in 2021 before they waived him as well.

Maher returned to Dallas during training camp in 2022 and earned a spot on the active roster after a short stint on the practice squad to begin the season. The Broncos signed him to a contract last month.

In 2022, Maher appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and converted 29 of 32 field goal attempts (90.6 percent) to go along with 50 of 53 extra point tries (94.3 percent).