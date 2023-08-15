Broncos Cut K Elliott Fry, Sign LS Jack Landherr

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos have waived K Elliott Fry with an injury designation.

In a corresponding move, the team signed LS Jack Landherr to the roster.

The move leaves Denver with just one kicker on the roster, Brett Maher. Fry will revert to injured reserve and likely be released with a settlement. Klis says he is dealing with a lower-body tweak that shouldn’t keep him out long.

Fry, 28, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in 2017. Fry joined the Orlando Apollos of the now-defunct AAF in 2019 and converted all 14 field goals he attempted with a long of 44 yards.

The Bears signed him to a contract before cutting him loose during the preseason. From there, Fry had brief stints with the Ravens, Panthers, Buccaneers, Falcons, Chiefs, Packers and Bengals. He was waived by the Jaguars during the 2022 preseason.

Fry was with the Cardinals on a futures deal earlier this offseason but ended up being cut in May. Denver signed him to the roster after that.

In 2021, Fry appeared in two games for the Chiefs and Bengals and converted 4 of 5 field goal attempts and 4 of 5 extra point tries.