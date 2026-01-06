Broncos DC Vance Joseph Expected To Have Four HC Interviews This Week

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Broncos DC Vance Joseph is expected to have interviews this week with the Raiders, Cardinals, Giants and Titans for their HC vacancies.

Joseph is allowed to take interviews this week with the Broncos on a bye until the Wild Card Round concludes.

Joseph, 53, began his NFL coaching career with the 49ers as their assistant defensive backs coach back in 2005. He spent six years in San Francisco before joining the Texans as their DBs coach in 2011.

After three years in Houston and two more with the Bengals, Joseph was hired by the Dolphins as their defensive coordinator. The Broncos would hire him as their head coach a year later, but elected to move after two seasons.

The Cardinals hired Joseph as their defensive coordinator in 2019 and he returned to Denver in 2023 after Arizona cleaned their staff.

In 2025, the Broncos defense ranked No. 2 in yards allowed, No. 3 in points allowed, No. 7 in passing yards allowed and No. 2 in rushing yards allowed.