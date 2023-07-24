Broncos DE Eyioma Uwazurike Suspended Indefinitely For Betting On NFL Games

The NFL announced Monday that Broncos DE Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season.

Uwazurike will be eligible to petition for reinstatement no earlier than July 24, 2024. ​​

The Broncos placed Uwazurike on the suspended list.

Uwazurike, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Broncos last year. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year rookie contract.

In 2022, Uwazurike appeared in eight games for the Broncos and recorded 17 tackles, no sacks and a pass defense.