Broncos Designate TE Greg Dulcich To Return, Release WR Michael Bandy

The Denver Broncos officially designated TE Greg Dulcich to return from injured reserve on Tuesday and released WR Michael Bandy from their practice squad.

This officially opens a three-week window of time for the Broncos to activate him or he would miss the remainder of the season.

Dulcich, 23, was selected by the Broncos with the No.80 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $5,241,839 rookie contract that includes a $992,246 signing bonus.

In 2022, Dulcich appeared in 10 games and recorded 33 receptions for 411 yards (12.5 YPC) and two touchdowns.