Broncos Getting Trade Calls On Several Players Including Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Frank Clark

According to Ian Rapoport, the Broncos have received some trade interest from other teams in OLB Frank Clark.

He adds the team has taken calls on both WRs Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton in the past couple of years and would expect to again before the upcoming trade deadline. Armando Salguero reports teams have called about those three players in addition to LT Garett Bolles and S Justin Simmons.

Dianna Russini reports, however, that the Broncos are not as interested in moving players on offense, for now. Salguero adds the exchange regarding Simmons wasn’t very long either.

As for Clark, Rapoport points out he has a minimum base salary, so his deal is very tradable. Clark has played just one game so far this season but looks to be healthy now.

Clark, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2015 out of Michigan. He played out his four-year, $3.732 million contract and was subsequently franchise-tagged by the Seahawks.

Seattle then traded Clark to the Chiefs in exchange for a first and second-round pick. Clark signed a five-year, $105.5 million extension in Kansas City.

Back in 2021, Clark signed a new two-year contract worth $29 million, but the Chiefs opted to move on after the 2022 season.

From there, Clark signed a one-year deal with the Broncos this past offseason.

In 2022, Clark appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and recorded 39 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, one pass deflection and a safety.

In 2023, Clark has appeared in one game for the Broncos and made two tackles.

Jeudy, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2020 out of Alabama. He is in the fourth year of his four-year, $15.192 million deal that included an $8.61 million signing bonus.

The Broncos picked up Jeudy’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season this past March worth $12.978 million fully guaranteed.

In 2024, Jeudy has appeared in three games for the Broncos and caught 11 passes on 17 targets for 158 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

Sutton, 28, was taken with the No. 40 overall pick out of SMU by the Broncos in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $7,071,926 contract that included a $3,223,320 signing bonus when he agreed to a four-year, $60.8 million extension.

He’s due base salaries of $14 million and $13 million over the next two seasons.

In 2023, Sutton has appeared in four games for the Broncos and caught 20 passes on 28 targets for 216 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Broncos ahead of the trade deadline as the news is available.