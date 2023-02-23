Broncos Expected To Hire Chris Banjo As Special Teams Assistant Coach

The Denver Broncos are expected to hire former Cardinals DB Chris Banjo as their special teams assistant coach, according to Mike Klis.

Broncos HC Sean Payton is also planning to bring in former Giants QB Davis Webb as the team’s quarterback’s coach.

Banjo, 32, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2013. He lasted just a few months with Jacksonville before he was cut and later signed by the Packers.

Banjo returned to the Packers on an exclusive rights deal back in 2016 before signing a three-year extension worth up to $9 million with New Orleans.

Unfortunately, the Saints released him in 2019 and Banjo later caught on with the Cardinals. Banjo was ultimately released by the Cardinals earlier today.

In 2022, Banjo appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals and recorded nine tackles, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown.