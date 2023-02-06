Broncos Expected To Hire Zach Strief As OL Coach

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Broncos are expected to hire Zach Strief as their new offensive line coach under Sean Payton.

Strief played several years for the Saints before transitioning to coaching a few years ago.

Strief, 39, is a former seventh-round pick of the Saints back in 2006. He played all 12 years of his NFL career in New Orleans and was entering the final year of his five-year, $20.5 million contract when he opted to retire from the league.

The Saints later hired Stief as their assistant offensive line coach for the 2021 season and he’s been in New Orleans ever since.

For his career, Strief appeared in 158 games, making 76 starts for the Saints over the course of 12 seasons.