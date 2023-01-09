Broncos Expected To Request Interview With Rams DC Raheem Morris

According to Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos are expected to request permission to interview Rams DC Raheem Morris for their head coaching vacancy.

Morris has gained some steam as a potential candidate in recent seasons after an impressive performance as an interim coach in Atlanta and experience coaching both sides of the ball.

Here’s the list of candidates connected to the Broncos so far:

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Scheduled)

Former Saints HC Sean Payton (Requested)

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

Rams DC Raheem Morris

Morris, 46, began coaching at Hofstra as a graduate assistant back in 1998. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Buccaneers as their defensive quality control coach and managed to work his way up to head coach in 2009.

The Buccaneers fired Morris after three seasons. He spent a few years with Washington before the Falcons hired him as their assistant head coach/DBs coach in 2015. After being let go with the rest of the coaching staff in 2020, he was hired by the Rams as their defensive coordinator.

As the Buccaneers head coach, Morris led the team to a record of 17-31 (35.4 percent) over the course of three seasons. In 2020, Morris led the Falcons to a 4-7 record after taking over for Dan Quinn midseason.

We’ll have more on the Broncos coaching search as the news is available.