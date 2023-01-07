Broncos Receive Permission To Interview Sean Payton

Adam Schefter reports that the Broncos requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head coach job.

However, Schefter adds that the NFL ruled that any in-person interview with Payton cannot be conducted until at least January 17

Schefter previously reported that the Saints are expected to seek first-round compensation for Payton, who is still under contract with New Orleans.

Jonathan Jones added Payton will also command a salary that is top-three, minimum, among all NFL coaches. Altogether, that’s a high asking price that will keep some owners and teams out of the running for Payton.

The Broncos won’t have trouble affording Payton’s salary with their new ownership group and they will have an extra first-round pick next year from the Bradley Chubb trade.

However, some reports have indicated that Payton may prefer to bring his own GM candidate with him such as Jeff Ireland or Ryan Pace. Another issue is whether Payton wants to take on reworking QB Russell Wilson after a very disappointing 2022 season.

Either way, Payton is the top head coaching candidate and should draw interest from all teams with vacancies.

Payton, 58, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their QBs coach back in 1997. He later joined the Giants for three seasons before the Cowboys hired him as their assistant HC/QBs coach for the 2003 season.

The Saints brought Payton in as their head coach for the 2006 season and he later agreed to an extension that would have kept him in New Orleans through the 2024 season back in 2019. However, he elected to retire after the 2021 season and join FOX as an analyst.

For his career, Payton has led the Saints to a record of 152-89 (63.1 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title in 2009.

We’ll have more on Payton as the news is available.