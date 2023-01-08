Broncos Interviewing DC Ejiro Evero For HC Job This Week

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is expected to be the first candidate to have an in-person interview for the team’s head-coaching vacancy.

According to Klis, the interview is expected to take place this coming week.

The Broncos have reportedly received permission to interview Sean Payton for the job and are comfortable with the Saints’ asking price for him.

Other names linked to the Broncos in recent days include Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans and Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh.

Evero was approached by Denver about taking the interim head coach job after they fired HC Nathaniel Hackett but he declined because he felt it would be better to stay in his role overseeing the defense.

Up until this past week, the Broncos defense was a bright spot in an otherwise dismal season.

Evero, 41, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders out of UC Davis back in 2004 before returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

He then began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as a defensive quality control coach before later joining the 49ers and Packers in the same capacity.

Evero was then hired by the Rams as their safeties coach in 2017 before being promoted to secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2021. He was hired by the Broncos as defensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2022, the Broncos ranked No. 6 in fewest yards allowed, No. 11 in fewest points allowed, No. 11 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 11 in fewest passing yards allowed.

